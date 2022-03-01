Dragony Nominated For 2022 Amadeus Austrian Music Award

Symphonic power metal heroes Dragony are nominated for an Amadeus Austrian Music Award – Austria’s biggest and most important prize for national bands and artists – in the category "Hard'n'Heavy". The event will take place on April 29, 2022 in the Volkstheater in Vienna, and will be broadcasted on Austrian public television channel ORF1. Fans can support the band by voting in the Amadeus Awards online poll here.

The Amadeus Award was presented in 2000 for the first time and has been considered an annual top event in the country's music scene ever since. Artists from Napalm Records have been honored with the award in the past, with Serenity winning in 2017 and Russkaja in 2020.

Dragony comments:

"We are very happy about this nomination, and are honored to receive this nod of recognition for our album 'Viribus Unitis' in our home country of Austria, especially since the concept of the album is heavily influenced by Austrian history. It certainly also feels like our work over the past fifteen years as a Power Metal band in Austria is being appreciated by our local music scene, and we are very grateful for this.

"Fans can still support us to maybe even win the award, by voting in the Amadeus Awards online poll at https://voting.aama.at/! However regardless of the result, we would like to thank our fans for their continued support over all these years!"