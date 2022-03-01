The Spirit Posts New Music Video "Celestial Fire" Online

On April 1st, The Spirit return with their third studio album "Of Clarity And Galactic Structures." The duo consisting of Matthias Trautes (vocals, guitars, bass) and Manuel Steitz (drums) holds on to their black/death metal roots while taking the progressive elements to a new level and today, the band reveals a music video to their new single "Celestial Fire." Directed and filmed by internationally renowned Grupa13, the video dives deep into the symbolical meaning of the track and singer and guitarist Matthias Trautes comments:

"It's definitely the most easy accessible song of the album. Quite short, catchy riffs and a chorus that will most likely be stuck in you mind for a while. During the video shooting we didn't have in mind, that a certain video platform could have problems with some images. So afterwards we had to cut some scenes out but still, we are very pleased with the result."