Danzig Announces U.S. Tour Dates With Cradle Of Filth And Crobot

Misfits frontman Glenn Danzig will be heading out across the United States with his eponymous band this May for a string of headlining dates. In the ONLY Southern California date at the Toyota Arena in Ontario, CA, they will be peforming the whole Danzig II - Lucifuge album live. Joining Danzig on all US Dates will be Cradle Of Filth and Crobot.

The tour dates are as follows:

May 5 - Reno, Nevada - Grand Sierra Resort - Grand Theatre

May 7 - Ontario, California - Toyota Arena - Lucifuge Live in its Entirety

May 8 - Mesa, Arizona - Mesa Amphitheatre

May 10 - Denver, Colorado - The Mission Ballroom

May 11 - Kansas City, Missouri - Uptown Theater

May 14 - Cincinnatti, Ohio - Andrew J Brady Icon Music Center

May 15 - Atlanta, Georgia - The Eastern

May 17 - New Orleans, Louisiana - The Fillmore at Harrah's

May 18 - Houston, Texas - 713 Music Hall

May 19 - Austin, Texas - Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater