Danzig Announces U.S. Tour Dates With Cradle Of Filth And Crobot

posted Mar 1, 2022 at 9:18 AM by Diamond Oz.  (0 Comments)

Misfits frontman Glenn Danzig will be heading out across the United States with his eponymous band this May for a string of headlining dates. In the ONLY Southern California date at the Toyota Arena in Ontario, CA, they will be peforming the whole Danzig II - Lucifuge album live. Joining Danzig on all US Dates will be Cradle Of Filth and Crobot.

The tour dates are as follows:

May 5 - Reno, Nevada - Grand Sierra Resort - Grand Theatre
May 7 - Ontario, California - Toyota Arena - Lucifuge Live in its Entirety
May 8 - Mesa, Arizona - Mesa Amphitheatre
May 10 - Denver, Colorado - The Mission Ballroom
May 11 - Kansas City, Missouri - Uptown Theater
May 14 - Cincinnatti, Ohio - Andrew J Brady Icon Music Center
May 15 - Atlanta, Georgia - The Eastern
May 17 - New Orleans, Louisiana - The Fillmore at Harrah's
May 18 - Houston, Texas - 713 Music Hall
May 19 - Austin, Texas - Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater

