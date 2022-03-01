Gorod Debut New Single & Music Video “Victory”

French technical death metal outfit Gorod premiere a new official music video for their single “Victory“, off the band’s upcoming seventh studio full-length.

Credits:

Video :

Directed by Karol Diers

Shot by Joël Queyrel & Karol Diers

Edited by Mathieu Pascal

Post-production by Karol Diers

Music :

Music by Mathieu Pascal, Lyrics by Julien Deyres

Recorded by Mathieu Pascal & David Thiers @ Bud Studio

Mixed and Mastered by David Thiers @ Secret Place Studio