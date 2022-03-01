Gorod Debut New Single & Music Video “Victory”
French technical death metal outfit Gorod premiere a new official music video for their single “Victory“, off the band’s upcoming seventh studio full-length.
Credits:
Video :
Directed by Karol Diers
Shot by Joël Queyrel & Karol Diers
Edited by Mathieu Pascal
Post-production by Karol Diers
Music :
Music by Mathieu Pascal, Lyrics by Julien Deyres
Recorded by Mathieu Pascal & David Thiers @ Bud Studio
Mixed and Mastered by David Thiers @ Secret Place Studio
