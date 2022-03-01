Watch: Mastodon, Anthrax, Municipal Waste, Etc. Members Cover Judas Priest’s “Screaming For Vengeance”
Below you can watch Mastodon, Anthrax, Municipal Waste, etc. band members having their take on Judas Priest’s classic track “Screaming For Vengeance”, the title track to the legendary British heavy metal act‘s 2x multi-platinum 1982 album of the same name.
The below musicians took part:
Vocals: Brann Dailor (Mastodon, Arcadea)
Vocals/guitar Jordan “Gwarsenio Hall” Olds
Guitar: Nili Brosh (Danny Elfman, Dethklok)
Guitar: Jonathan Donais (Anthrax/Shadows Fall)
Bass: Phil “LandPhil” Hall (Municipal Waste)
Drums: Gene Hoglan (Dark Angel, ex-Testament, etc.)
