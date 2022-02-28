Therion To Embark On European Tour This November/December; Working On New Album
Band Photo: Therion (?)
Swedish symphonic metal pioneers Therion are proud to announce that they will embark on an extensive European tour, named Leviathan II, in November / December 2022. Besides some classics fans can expect songs from the band's highly acclaimed latest album Leviathan, and probably also brand new material from its immediate successor, which will be released later this year. Stay tuned for more details on the upcoming new Therion studio album.
The ticket pre-sale for the tour starts on Tuesday, March 1st, at 12.00pm CET. Dates are as follows:
November 15 - Lisbon, Portugal - Cineteatro Capitólio
November 16 - Madrid, Spain - Mon
November 17 - Barcelona, Spain - Salamandra
November 18 - Paris, France - Trabendo
November 19 - Grenoble, France - L´Ilyade
November 20 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7
November 21 - Munich, Germany - Backstage
November 22 - Budapest, Hungary - Dürer Kert
November 24 - Bratislava, Slovakia - Majestic Music Club
November 25 - Zlin, Czech Republic - Masters Of Rock Café
November 26 - Aschaffenburg, Germany - ColosSaal
November 27 - Nijmegen, Netherlands - Doornroosje
November 29 - Krakow, Poland - Studio
November 30 - Warsaw, Poland - Progresja
December 2 - Cluj, Romania - Form Space
December 3 - Bucharest, Romania - Quantic Club
December 4 - Sofia, Bulgaria - Mixtape 5
December 6 - Istanbul, Turkey - Kucuk Ciftlik Park
December 7 - Ankara, Turkey - Jolly Joker
December 8 - Izmir, Turkey - Sold Out Performance Hall
December 10 - Athens, Greece - Club Piraeus Academy
