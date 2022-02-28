Therion To Embark On European Tour This November/December; Working On New Album

Band Photo: Therion (?)

Swedish symphonic metal pioneers Therion are proud to announce that they will embark on an extensive European tour, named Leviathan II, in November / December 2022. Besides some classics fans can expect songs from the band's highly acclaimed latest album Leviathan, and probably also brand new material from its immediate successor, which will be released later this year. Stay tuned for more details on the upcoming new Therion studio album.

The ticket pre-sale for the tour starts on Tuesday, March 1st, at 12.00pm CET. Dates are as follows:

November 15 - Lisbon, Portugal - Cineteatro Capitólio

November 16 - Madrid, Spain - Mon

November 17 - Barcelona, Spain - Salamandra

November 18 - Paris, France - Trabendo

November 19 - Grenoble, France - L´Ilyade

November 20 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7

November 21 - Munich, Germany - Backstage

November 22 - Budapest, Hungary - Dürer Kert

November 24 - Bratislava, Slovakia - Majestic Music Club

November 25 - Zlin, Czech Republic - Masters Of Rock Café

November 26 - Aschaffenburg, Germany - ColosSaal

November 27 - Nijmegen, Netherlands - Doornroosje

November 29 - Krakow, Poland - Studio

November 30 - Warsaw, Poland - Progresja

December 2 - Cluj, Romania - Form Space

December 3 - Bucharest, Romania - Quantic Club

December 4 - Sofia, Bulgaria - Mixtape 5

December 6 - Istanbul, Turkey - Kucuk Ciftlik Park

December 7 - Ankara, Turkey - Jolly Joker

December 8 - Izmir, Turkey - Sold Out Performance Hall

December 10 - Athens, Greece - Club Piraeus Academy