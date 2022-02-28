Dawn Of Ashes Shares Title Track From New Album "Scars Of The Broken"

Los Angeles based Industrial Metal band Dawn Of Ashes has revealed the third single and title track off of the upcoming new LP, "Scars Of The Broken." Continuing themes of depression and mental illness, "Scars of the Broken" is a soaring, pulsating canticle that recalls such classic Industrial and EBM giants as NITZER EBB and Godflesh.

Scars of the Broken releases March 18 through Artoffact Records.

"This self titled song is dedicated to those who feel damaged or have dealt with sensitive issues that make it hard for them to move forward in life. Sometimes it feels like you are alone or that others don’t understand. It’s a struggle to let go of the issues. These are the scars of the broken. You wear it as a reminder of what you been through. In all reality the scars are war wounds and it just proves that we are all survivors and can handle anything in life." - Kristof Bathory