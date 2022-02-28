Wings Of Destiny Recruits Former Manowar Guitarist David Shankle

Costa Rican power metal outfit Wings Of Destiny has announced the latest addition to their ranks, with the confirmation that former Manowar guitarist David Shankle has joined the band. Shankle was with Manowar for six years, appearing on the 1992 album "Triumph Of Steel." In celebration of the new incarnation, Wings Of Destiny has released a new song named, "Rise Above Them All," which be heard below.

Vocalist / keyboardist Anton Darusso states: "It's a new step for the band, we are adding a new explosive ingredient, though it can be considered as a certain risk by adding already established name in our ranks, I am sure our fans and followers will embrace this new line-up and we will bring even more attention to everything we do. We are a bunch of musical war dogs, ready to hit the stage. Absolute power and renaissance, finesse & aggressiveness. It will certainly be a blast for everyone."

David Shankle states: "My metal brothers in Wings Of Destiny are a mega-shredding arsenal of music close to my heart. After collaborating on 'Rise Above' we were all excited about joining forces to create a new unique metal machine. My composing and shredding style fit perfectly into this musical force, and I can't wait to bring this demonic sound of power, speed and aggressive intensity live to metal fans everywhere."