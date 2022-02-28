I Am Morbid Announces "Blessed Are The Sick" European Tour Dates With Support From Belphegor And Hate
Headlined by the mighty I Am Morbid, Morbidfest Tour 2022 is dedicated to the 30-year anniversary of the release of the "Blessed Are The Sick" album. Initially announced for 2021, the Morbidfest Tour had to be postponed due to the pandemic. But, it‘s finally happening in 2022 with even higher anticipation!
Formed by David Vincent, the legendary, long-time frontman (vocalist & bassist) of the genre-defining extreme metal purveyors, Morbid Angel, I Am Morbid, performs Vincent-era classics from Morbid Angel‘s "Altars of Madness," "Blessed Are The Sick," "Covenant" and "Domination" albums.
Morbidfest Tour 2022 will include a touring package supported by two very special guests, Belphegor and Hate!
The tour dates are as follows:
March 24th: Berlin @ ORWO Haus
March 25th: Roskilde @ Gimle
March 26th: Aalborg @ Streetfood
March 27th: Bochum @ Matrix
March 29th: Prague @ Futurum
March 30th: Poznan @ Klub U Bazyla
March 31st: Gdansk @ B90
April 1st: Katowice @ P23
April 2nd: Ostrava @ Barrack Club
April 3rd: Bratislava @ MCC Majestic
April 4th: Brussels @ Botanique
April 6th: Metropool @ Hengelo
April 7th: London @ Underworld
April 8th: Cardiff @ Fuel
April 9th: Manchester @ Rebellion
April 10th: Rotterdam @ Baroeg
April 12th: Nantes @ Le Warehouse
April 13th: Paris @ L‘Empreinte
April 14th: Metz @ Le Geulard
April 15th: Aaburg @ Musigburg
April 16th: Munich @ Dark Easter Metal Meeting
April 17: Leipzig @ Hellraiser
April 18th: Kassel @ Goldgrube
April 19th: Weiheim @ Cafe Central
April 20th: Milan @ Slaughterclub
April 21st: Rome @ Orion
April 22nd: Venice @ Revolver
