I Am Morbid Announces "Blessed Are The Sick" European Tour Dates With Support From Belphegor And Hate

Headlined by the mighty I Am Morbid, Morbidfest Tour 2022 is dedicated to the 30-year anniversary of the release of the "Blessed Are The Sick" album. Initially announced for 2021, the Morbidfest Tour had to be postponed due to the pandemic. But, it‘s finally happening in 2022 with even higher anticipation!

Formed by David Vincent, the legendary, long-time frontman (vocalist & bassist) of the genre-defining extreme metal purveyors, Morbid Angel, I Am Morbid, performs Vincent-era classics from Morbid Angel‘s "Altars of Madness," "Blessed Are The Sick," "Covenant" and "Domination" albums.

Morbidfest Tour 2022 will include a touring package supported by two very special guests, Belphegor and Hate!

The tour dates are as follows:

March 24th: Berlin @ ORWO Haus

March 25th: Roskilde @ Gimle

March 26th: Aalborg @ Streetfood

March 27th: Bochum @ Matrix

March 29th: Prague @ Futurum

March 30th: Poznan @ Klub U Bazyla

March 31st: Gdansk @ B90

April 1st: Katowice @ P23

April 2nd: Ostrava @ Barrack Club

April 3rd: Bratislava @ MCC Majestic

April 4th: Brussels @ Botanique

April 6th: Metropool @ Hengelo

April 7th: London @ Underworld

April 8th: Cardiff @ Fuel

April 9th: Manchester @ Rebellion

April 10th: Rotterdam @ Baroeg

April 12th: Nantes @ Le Warehouse

April 13th: Paris @ L‘Empreinte

April 14th: Metz @ Le Geulard

April 15th: Aaburg @ Musigburg

April 16th: Munich @ Dark Easter Metal Meeting

April 17: Leipzig @ Hellraiser

April 18th: Kassel @ Goldgrube

April 19th: Weiheim @ Cafe Central

April 20th: Milan @ Slaughterclub

April 21st: Rome @ Orion

April 22nd: Venice @ Revolver