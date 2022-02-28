Mors Principium Est Posts New Single "The Lust Called Knowledge" Online

April 8, 2022 will see Finland’s melodic death metal machine, Mors Principium Est release their upcoming album, 'Liberate the Unborn Inhumanity', through AFM Records.

For Liberate the Unborn Inhumanity, vocalist Ville Viljanan brought together the original line-up, guitar players and Mors Principium Est co-founders Jori Haukio and Jarko Kokkoo, as well as bass player Teemu Heinola rejoining the band. Together with new drummer Marko Tommila, the new old line-up radiates the power of a real band without compromises. "Liberate The Unborn Inhumanity" features a finest collection of their first three albums "Inhumanity“ (2003), "The Unborn“ (2005) and "Liberation = Termination“ (2007) plus the second demo "Valley of Sacrifice“ (2001).

The album was entirely re-recorded, mixed and mastered. As the first single releases prove, the direction of Liberate the Unborn Inhumanity is immediatly evident: No drum computer, no needless gimmicks and no experiments, just double riff power and full blast grandeur! Today, Mors Principium Est have unleashed a killer excerpt and a new video for "The Lust Called Knowledge".