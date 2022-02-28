Headline News

Secrets Of The Moon Announces Breakup; Confirms One Final Show At Party San Open Air

Secrets Of The Moon have announced the break-up of the band. One of the most individual, influential, and important German black metal and later dark rock acts will cease to be. Before the Northern Germans leave the stage forever, there is a last chance to see them live at a festival: Party San Open Air has added Secrets Of The Moon to this year's billing. The festival will take place in Schlotheim, Thuringia, Germany from August 11 to 13.

Secrets Of The Moon comment: "We are seeing the darkness at the end of the tunnel", writes singer Phil Jonas on behalf of the band. "From the moment that we built the four walls of the 'black house' with our bare hands skyward, we knew this would be not only our ultimate record but the epitaph at our final resting place. We thank you for walking this long winding idiosyncratic path with us over all these years. It has been an illuminating ride. Our appearance at this year's edition of the Party San Open Air will mark our final festival show."

The band's last album, "Black House" was released in 2020 and saw the band move further away from their black metal roots. To learn more about the record, you can read the interview which Metal Underground conducted with guitarist AR here.