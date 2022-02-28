Cockoroch Premiere New Music Video For "Circle Pig"

Murcia, Spain-based slamming brutal death quartet Cockoroch premiere a new music video for “Circle Pig”, streaming via YouTube for you below.





Line-up:

Cerdo Persona - Pig Squeals

Nyria Thunder - Bass

Lorena. Frantic - Guitar

Leo Dato - Drums

Credits:

Music by Cockoroch.

Recorded, mixed and mastered by Carlos Ferreira.

Video recorded by Willi Palazon.