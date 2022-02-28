Grayscale Season Premiere New Music Video For “Side Effects” - Vildhjarta Guitarist Calle-Magnus Thomér Guests
Grayscale Season premiere a new official music video for their latest track “Side Effects“. The single finds Vildhjarta guitarist Calle-Magnus Thomér guesting and is off the band's new EP “Side Effects“.
