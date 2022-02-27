Profanity Premiere Guitar Playthrough Video For "Ceremony Of The Rotten" Feat. Suffocation's Terrance Hobbs

Germany/Austria-based technical death metal trio Profanity premiere a new guitar playthrough video for “Ceremony Of The Rotten”, taken from their latest album "Fragments of Solace". Suffocation guitarist Terrance Hobbs guests on the track and video.

Check out now "Ceremony Of The Rotten" streaming via YouTube for you below.





Album Line-up:

Armin Hassmann - Drums

Lukas Haidinger - Vocals, Bass, Guitar

Thomas Sartor - Vocals, Guitars

Guest Appearances:

Terrance Hobbs (Suffocation) Guitar Solo