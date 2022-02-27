Wormed Premiere "Pseudo Horizon (Live)" From New Split w/ Copremesis

Wormed premiere a live version of “Pseudo Horizon”, taken from their new split release with Copremesis. The song was recorded during the band's hometown show at Sala Caracol, Madrid, on March 2nd, 2019, and marks the band's first official live release.

Buried Zine and Stay Free are releasing the split in a strictly limited, never to be re-pressed, edition of 200 7'' vinyls.

Check out now "Pseudo Horizon" streaming via YouTube for you below.