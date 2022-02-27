Suffer In Silence Premiere New Song "War For War" From Upcoming New Album "Obscurity"
Italian black metal band Suffer In Silence premiere a new song entitled “War For War”, taken from their upcoming new album "Obscurity", which will be released on March 18th by Via Nocturna.
Check out now "War For War" streaming via YouTube for you below.
