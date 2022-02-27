Bent Sea (Megadeth) Premiere New Single “Wraithlike Horror” - Ex-Nasum, Darkane, Etc. Members Guest
Bent Sea - the grind project led by drummer Dirk Verbeuren (Megadeth) - premiere their new single “Wraithlike Horror“. Vocalist Lawrence Mackrory (F.K.Ü., Darkane), guitarist Todd Haug (Gravhaug, Powermad) and bassist Jesper Liveröd (ex-Nasum) join him on this new offering.
