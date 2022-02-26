Emmure’s Joshua Travis Premieres New Solo Single “Leviathan” - Crystal Lake & Frontierer Frontman Guest
Band Photo: The Tony Danza Tapdance Extravaganza (?)
Emmure guitarist Joshua Travis (ex-The Tony Danza Tapdance Extravaganza/Glass Cloud) premieres another solo track by the name of “Leviathan“. It’s the second advance track to arrive from his forthcoming debut solo EP titled “No Rest“, due out in stores on March 18th through SharpTone Records.
Crystal Lake frontman Ryo Kinoshita and Frontierer singer Chad Kapper guest on the new single streaming now for below:
Tells Travis:
“On ‘Leviathan‘ I was stoked to be able to work with two polar opposites in range and tonality. I wanted to make the track completely flip right in the middle, but I also wanted a sound that complimented how low the song jumps at that part. Having Ryo basically murder from the top to the bottom vocally left this very specific sweet spot for Chad. The end result for me feels like we grabbed the whole sonic spectrum and just assaulted it.”
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
0 Comments on "Emmure’s Joshua Travis Premieres New Solo Single"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.