Emmure’s Joshua Travis Premieres New Solo Single “Leviathan” - Crystal Lake & Frontierer Frontman Guest

Band Photo: The Tony Danza Tapdance Extravaganza (?)

Emmure guitarist Joshua Travis (ex-The Tony Danza Tapdance Extravaganza/Glass Cloud) premieres another solo track by the name of “Leviathan“. It’s the second advance track to arrive from his forthcoming debut solo EP titled “No Rest“, due out in stores on March 18th through SharpTone Records.

Crystal Lake frontman Ryo Kinoshita and Frontierer singer Chad Kapper guest on the new single streaming now for below:

Tells Travis:

“On ‘Leviathan‘ I was stoked to be able to work with two polar opposites in range and tonality. I wanted to make the track completely flip right in the middle, but I also wanted a sound that complimented how low the song jumps at that part. Having Ryo basically murder from the top to the bottom vocally left this very specific sweet spot for Chad. The end result for me feels like we grabbed the whole sonic spectrum and just assaulted it.”