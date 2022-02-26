Left To Suffer Premiere New Single & Music Video “Overwhelming Power”
Deathcore outfit Left To Suffer premiere their new track titled “Overwhelming Power“. A music video for it directed by Eric DiCarlo can be streamed below.
Tell the band:
“‘Overwhelming Power‘ is the product of all of our past heavy inspirations packed into one explosive track. This alongside the next batch of songs is the proudest of anything we have ever put out.”
The band will be direct support to Traitors on this spring’s ‘The Menace II Society Tour‘. Wristmeetrazor and Scumfuck will join the trek as support acts.
03/24 Tampa, FL – Crowbar
03/25 Ocala, FL – O’Malley’s
03/26 Jacksonville, FL – Underbelly
03/27 Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade
03/28 Nashville, TN – The End
03/29 Greensboro, NC – Blind Tiger
03/30 Chesapeake, VA – Riffhouse
04/01 Asbury Park, NJ – House Of Independents
04/02 Hartford, CT – Webster Underground
04/03 Brooklyn, NY – Kingsland
04/05 Buffalo, NY – Mohawk Place
04/06 Pittsburgh, PA – Preserving Underground
04/08 Lakewood, OH – The Foundry
04/09 Indianapolis, IN – Hoosier Dome
04/10 Chicago, IL – Beat Kitchen
04/12 Denver, CO – Larimer Lounge
04/13 Salt Lake City, UT – Kilby Court
04/15 Sacramento, CA – Goldfields
04/16 San Fernando, CA – The Midnight Hour
04/17 Mesa, AZ – Nile Theatre
04/19 San Antonio, TX – Paper Tiger
04/20 Houston, TX – Secret Group
04/22 Orlando, FL – Henao Center
