Left To Suffer Premiere New Single & Music Video “Overwhelming Power”

Deathcore outfit Left To Suffer premiere their new track titled “Overwhelming Power“. A music video for it directed by Eric DiCarlo can be streamed below.

Tell the band:

“‘Overwhelming Power‘ is the product of all of our past heavy inspirations packed into one explosive track. This alongside the next batch of songs is the proudest of anything we have ever put out.”

The band will be direct support to Traitors on this spring’s ‘The Menace II Society Tour‘. Wristmeetrazor and Scumfuck will join the trek as support acts.

03/24 Tampa, FL – Crowbar

03/25 Ocala, FL – O’Malley’s

03/26 Jacksonville, FL – Underbelly

03/27 Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade

03/28 Nashville, TN – The End

03/29 Greensboro, NC – Blind Tiger

03/30 Chesapeake, VA – Riffhouse

04/01 Asbury Park, NJ – House Of Independents

04/02 Hartford, CT – Webster Underground

04/03 Brooklyn, NY – Kingsland

04/05 Buffalo, NY – Mohawk Place

04/06 Pittsburgh, PA – Preserving Underground

04/08 Lakewood, OH – The Foundry

04/09 Indianapolis, IN – Hoosier Dome

04/10 Chicago, IL – Beat Kitchen

04/12 Denver, CO – Larimer Lounge

04/13 Salt Lake City, UT – Kilby Court

04/15 Sacramento, CA – Goldfields

04/16 San Fernando, CA – The Midnight Hour

04/17 Mesa, AZ – Nile Theatre

04/19 San Antonio, TX – Paper Tiger

04/20 Houston, TX – Secret Group

04/22 Orlando, FL – Henao Center