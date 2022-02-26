Allegaeon Premiere New Music Video “Vermin”

Technical death metal outfit Allegaeon premiere a new official music video and single named “Vermin”. The track is off their sixth studio album “Damnum”, out in stores now.

The band will be out on their North American tour as direct support to Omnium Gatherum. Black Crown Initiate will join as opening band, for the below dates:

02/26 Brooklyn, NY – The Kingsland

02/27 Baltimore, MD – Metro Gallery

02/28 Chapel Hill, NC – Local 506

03/01 Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade (Hell)

03/02 Orlando, FL – The Haven

03/04 Austin, TX – Come and Take it Live!

03/05 Houston, TX – Satellite Bar

03/06 Dallas, TX – Amplified Live

03/08 Denver, CO – Oriental Theater

03/09 El Paso, TX – Rockhouse Bar & Grill

03/10 Mesa, AZ – Nile Theater

03/11 San Diego, CA – Brick by Brick

03/12 Los Angeles, CA – Catch One @ Jewel

03/13 San Francisco, CA – DNA Lounge

03/14 Portland, OR – Bossanova Ballroom

03/15 Seattle, WA – El Corazon

03/16 Vancouver, BC – Rickshaw Theatre

03/18 Calgary, AB – Dickens

03/19 Regina, SK – The Exchange

03/20 Winnipeg, MB – Park Theater

03/21 Minneapolis, MN – Amsterdam Bar & Hall

03/22 Madison, WI – The Crucible

03/23 Chicago, IL – Reggies

03/24 Toronto, ON – Velvet Underground

03/25 Montreal, QC – The Ritz

03/26 Quebec City, QC – Source de la Martiniere

03/27 Boston, MA – Middle East Downstairs