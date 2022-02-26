Allegaeon Premiere New Music Video “Vermin”
Band Photo: Allegaeon (?)
Technical death metal outfit Allegaeon premiere a new official music video and single named “Vermin”. The track is off their sixth studio album “Damnum”, out in stores now.
The band will be out on their North American tour as direct support to Omnium Gatherum. Black Crown Initiate will join as opening band, for the below dates:
02/26 Brooklyn, NY – The Kingsland
02/27 Baltimore, MD – Metro Gallery
02/28 Chapel Hill, NC – Local 506
03/01 Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade (Hell)
03/02 Orlando, FL – The Haven
03/04 Austin, TX – Come and Take it Live!
03/05 Houston, TX – Satellite Bar
03/06 Dallas, TX – Amplified Live
03/08 Denver, CO – Oriental Theater
03/09 El Paso, TX – Rockhouse Bar & Grill
03/10 Mesa, AZ – Nile Theater
03/11 San Diego, CA – Brick by Brick
03/12 Los Angeles, CA – Catch One @ Jewel
03/13 San Francisco, CA – DNA Lounge
03/14 Portland, OR – Bossanova Ballroom
03/15 Seattle, WA – El Corazon
03/16 Vancouver, BC – Rickshaw Theatre
03/18 Calgary, AB – Dickens
03/19 Regina, SK – The Exchange
03/20 Winnipeg, MB – Park Theater
03/21 Minneapolis, MN – Amsterdam Bar & Hall
03/22 Madison, WI – The Crucible
03/23 Chicago, IL – Reggies
03/24 Toronto, ON – Velvet Underground
03/25 Montreal, QC – The Ritz
03/26 Quebec City, QC – Source de la Martiniere
03/27 Boston, MA – Middle East Downstairs
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Incite Premiere New Single - Max Cavalera Guests
- Next Article:
Left To Suffer Premiere New Single & Music Video
0 Comments on "Allegaeon Premiere New Music Video 'Vermin'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.