Incite Premiere New Single “War Soup” - Max Cavalera (Soulfly, Ex-Sepultura, Etc.) Guests
Band Photo: Sepultura (?)
Incite‘s upcoming EP “Wake Up Dead” - originally scheduled for a March 25th release date - has been postponed to April 08th, 2022.Today the band premiere a new single from the effort, named “War Soup“streaming via YouTube and Spotify for you below. That track finds the group’s singer Richie Cavalera joined by his stepfather Max Cavalera (Soulfly, ex-Sepultura, etc.).
