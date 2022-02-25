"some music was meant to stay underground..."

Rotting Christ Frontman Sakis Tolis Uploads Third Solo Single "The Dawn Of A New Age"

posted Feb 25, 2022 at 3:55 PM by Diamond Oz.  (0 Comments)

Photo of Rotting Christ

Band Photo: Rotting Christ (?)

Rotting Christ/Thou Art Lord frontman Sakis Tolis has released a new song online entitled "The Dawn Of A New Age." You can listen to the song via his official Bandcamp. A message from Tolis reads as follows:

"My dear friends here i come up with another song from my upcoming Solo album which can be found exclusively at the moment via my Official Bandcamp. Hope you will enjoy!"

The song comes from the musician's forthcoming debut solo album, "Among The Fires Of Hell," which will be available through all music platforms later this year, reportedly on a "pay what you feel like" deal.

