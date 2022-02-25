Thy Art Is Murder Announces North American Tour Dates With After The Burial

One of Australia's top-heavy exports, Thy Art Is Murder, have announced that they are heading back to North American for their "Back From The Gulag Tour", with co-headliners After The Burial.

On May 10th the tour will kick off in Sacramento and will make stops in Atlanta, Toronto, and Chicago prior to concluding in Portland, Oregon on June 18. Joining the bands for the 32-date trek are Currents and Brand Of Sacrifice.

Thy Art Is Murder will be touring in support of their earth-scorching fifth record, Human Target. The album was produced, engineered, mixed, and mastered by Will Putney at Graphic Nature Audio in Belleville, NJ. General admission tickets are now on sale.

The tour dates are as follows:

May 10 - Ace Of Spades - Sacramento, CA

May 11 - The Catalyst - Santa Cruz, CA

May 13 - The Belasco - Los Angeles, CA

May 14 - The Observatory - Santa Ana, CA

May 15 - Nile Theater - Mesa, AZ

May 17 - Amplified Live - Dallas, TX

May 18 - Empire Garage - Austin, TX

May 20 - Orpheum - Tampa, FL

May 21 - Underbelly - Jacksonville, FL

May 22 - Masquerade - Atlanta, GA

May 24 - Arizona Pete's - Greensboro, NC

May 25 - Soundstage - Baltimore, MD

May 26 - TLA - Philadelphia, PA

May 27 - Anthology - Rochester, NY

May 28 - The Palladium - Worchester, Ma

May 29 - Irving Plaza - New York, NY

May 31 - Club Soda - Montreal, QC

June 1 - The Opera House Toronto, ON

June 2 - London Music Hall - London, ON

June 3 - St. Andrew's Hall - Detroit, MI

June 4 - House Of Blues - Cleveland, OH

June 5 - Roxian Theater - Pittsburgh, PA

June 7 - Elevation - Grand Rapids, MI

June 8 - Piere's - FT. Wayne, IN

June 9 - The King Of Clubs - Columbus, OH

June 10 - House Of Blues - Chicago, IL

June 11 - Skyway Theater - Minneapolis, MN

June 12 - Pop's - Sauget, IL

June 14 - Summit Music Hall - Denver, CO

June 15 - The Complex - Salt Lake City, UT

June 17 - The Crocodile - Seattle, WA

June 18 - Bossanova Ballroom - Portland, OR