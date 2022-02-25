Spirit Adrift Shares Cover Of Pantera Classic "Hollow"

February 25th, 2022 marks the 30 year anniversary of Pantera’s "Vulgar Display of Power," one of heavy music’s most influential albums. To pay tribute to this landmark Spirit Adrift, hailing from Austin, TX, have covered "Hollow."

"'Vulgar Display of Power' was a massive influence on my understanding of powerful songwriting, memorable arrangements, riffing, drumming, singing, and heavy metal in general," says Nate Garrett (guitar and vocals). "I studied the entire album from an early age, and the standout track to me has always been ‘Hollow’. It is dynamic, emotional, unpredictable, and perfectly suited for the style of Spirit Adrift. Covering such a great song by such a legendary band is not something I took lightly. I channeled every ounce of obsession and attention to detail into our version, making sure that we honored the original song while introducing some of our trademark elements to make it our own. Pantera are one of those bands that taught me how to play music, and I hope Spirit Adrift's version of ‘Hollow’ does justice to their legacy."