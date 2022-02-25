Ithaca Unveils "They Fear Us" Music Video

Acclaimed UK metallic hardcore troupe Ithaca have released their stunning new video for the single "They Fear Us," the first glimpse of their long-awaited second album, "They Fear Us," due 29th July via Hassle Records. You can check it out below.

In the words of Ithaca: "Making this video was one of the hardest but most creatively fulfilling things we've ever done as a band. We shot in multiple locations over multiple days, we stripped down to our underwear, we swallowed fake blood - we put everything into it!

"The video is about reclaiming power - our main location was in a stately home of the British landed gentry, to create a contrast between us and the colonial imagery on the walls, representing us kicking down doors and taking up space. The visuals are influenced by experimental cinema, religious iconography and pre-Raphaelite paintings. We set this level of ambition to announce ourselves as an unapologetic, inescapable force in the heavy music scene - you will fear us."