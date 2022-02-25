"some music was meant to stay underground..."

70000 Tons of Metal - The World's Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise

Ithaca Unveils "They Fear Us" Music Video

posted Feb 25, 2022 at 8:00 AM by Diamond Oz.  (0 Comments)

Acclaimed UK metallic hardcore troupe Ithaca have released their stunning new video for the single "They Fear Us," the first glimpse of their long-awaited second album, "They Fear Us," due 29th July via Hassle Records. You can check it out below.

In the words of Ithaca: "Making this video was one of the hardest but most creatively fulfilling things we've ever done as a band. We shot in multiple locations over multiple days, we stripped down to our underwear, we swallowed fake blood - we put everything into it!

"The video is about reclaiming power - our main location was in a stately home of the British landed gentry, to create a contrast between us and the colonial imagery on the walls, representing us kicking down doors and taking up space. The visuals are influenced by experimental cinema, religious iconography and pre-Raphaelite paintings. We set this level of ambition to announce ourselves as an unapologetic, inescapable force in the heavy music scene - you will fear us."

What's Next?

Please share this article if you found it interesting.

0 Comments on "Ithaca Unveils 'They Fear Us' Video"

Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)

Before you comment, please note:

Get your own Avatar

Get an avatar, dude!

1. Sign up for an account here.
2. Register on Gravatar.com with the same email & upload an avatar.
3. Wait 24-48 hours for your avatar to appear on Metalunderground.com.

  • These comments are moderated.
  • Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
    • Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
    • This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
    • Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
  • HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.
Post Your Comment

 

 