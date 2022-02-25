Slaegt Releases New Music Video "Kiss From A Knife"

Danish black/heavy metal outfit, Slaegt (aka Slægt, meaning "lineage" / "heritage" in Danish language and pronounced /sl?gt/), have launched their second single, "Kiss From A Knife," off their upcoming, fourth studio album, "Goddess," to be released worldwide on March 18 via Century Media Records. Check out the video for "Kiss From A Knife" below.

Slaegt states about the track, "’Kiss From A Knife’ is in some ways the most aggressive and chaotic song we have written to date. But, as the vigilant ones know, a certain order can arise from chaos, if the powers within are harnessed carefully and with the right intent. The lyrics to the song deal with the union, that can occur in interactions, that initially look separating rather than uniting. This might seem like a paradox, but sometimes, the greatest truths in life are found in the biggest contradictions."

"Goddess" was recorded and mixed by Martin ‘Konie’ Ehrencrona (Refused, In Solitude, Viagra Boys, Tribulation) at Studio Cobra as well as mastered by Magnus Lindberg (The Hellacopters, Cult of Luna, Dool) at Redmount Studios, both in Stockholm, Sweden in late 2021. The album comes with stunning artwork created by Dávid Glomba (Svartidaudi, Cult Of Fire, Malokarpatan) and showcases Slaegt’s most elaborated and accomplished work to date across 6 songs and 40 minutes of playing time.