Udo Dirkschneider Covers Queen Classic "We Will Rock You"

He is THE constant among the German metal scene - Udo Dirkschneider. Originally becoming world-famous as a founding member of Accept, he continues to steadily expand upon his international successes with his U.D.O. and Dirkschneider outfits. Remaining true to himself over the years in a way few musicians could, Dirkschneider consistently bucks music industry trends in favor of following his heart. Yet his most personal and extraordinary album to date will be released on April 22nd, 2022: "My Way".

Today, Udo Dirkschneider reveals the first single from his upcoming new album "My Way," the Queen classic "We Will Rock You", which has personally been approved by Brian May who described it as one of the strongest Queen cover versions he has ever heard.

"Queen have shown how versatile a band can be," states Udo Dirkschneider and explains: "They have always fascinated me and have been one of my very first favourite bands. Queen inspired me musically and I still enjoy listening to all of their records to this day. I liked the live version of „We Will Rock You“ most, which is why I used that one for my cover version."

This new release contains 17 cover versions of the very songs that have influenced the musician and singer the most. All kinds of classics from music history are among them - including those that you might not expect from Udo. Not only does a very personal story lie behind each of the tracks, but also a sometimes surprising arrangement that, despite the very individual implementation, lives and breathes Udo’s manuscript throughout. "Now when I hear the songs, I remember the time when, as a very young Udo, I’d go out to light up the town and lived all the stories that can only be experienced late at night in the clubs."

The cover album also makes one thing clear: Just how many in the music industry have come and gone over the years. Yet, Udo Dirkschneider is still here - and you can find the following 17 songs on the new album "My Way":

1. Faith Healer (Alex Harvey)

2. Fire (Crazy World Of Arthur Brown)

3. Sympathy (Uriah Heep)

4. They Call It Nutbush (Tina Turner)

5. Man On The Silver Mountain (Rainbow)

6. Hell Raiser (The Sweet)

7. No Class (Motörhead)

8. Rock And Roll (Led Zeppelin)

9. The Stroke (Billy Squier)

10. Paint It Black (Edit Version)

11. He's A Woman, She's A Man (The Scorpions)

12. T.N.T. (AC/DC)

13. Jealousy (Frankie Miller)

14. Hell Bent For Leather (Judas Priest)

15. We Will Rock You (Queen)

16. Kein Zurück (Wolfsheim)

17. My Way (Frank Sinatra)