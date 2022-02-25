Gutrectomy Premiere New Song "Perish In Selfishness" From Upcoming New Album "Manifestation of Human Suffering"
Germany's slam death quartet Gutrectomy premiere a new song and official music video by the name of “Perish In Selfishness”. The single is taken from their new album "Manifestation of Human Suffering", due out in stores today.
Check out now "Perish In Selfishness"streaming via YouTube for you below.
