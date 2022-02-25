Shadow Of Intent Premiere Animated Music Video For “Blood In The Sands Of Time”

Band Photo: Cannibal Corpse (?)

Shadow Of Intent premiere a new music video for their track “Blood In The Sands Of Time”. Testament's Chuck Billy guests on that particular song off the band’s latest album “Elegy“.

Comment Shadow Of Intent:

“We are beyond excited to share this new claymation video for Blood in the Sands of Time. This is the band’s collective favorite song of the album and we can’t thank Shayne Minott enough for bringing this vision to life with his unique style.”

The band are presently out on the road with Cannibal Corpse, Whitechapel and Revocation:

02/25 Worcester, MA – The Palladium

02/26 Rochester, NY – Anthology

02/28 Detroit, MI – The Majestic

03/01 Chicago, IL – The Vic

03/02 Minneapolis, MN – Skyway Theater

03/04 Denver, CO – The Gothic

03/05 Salt Lake City, UT – Metro Music Hall

03/07 Seattle, WA – Showbox

03/08 Portland, OR – Hawthorne

03/10 Sacramento, CA – Ace Of Spades

03/11 Berkeley, CA – The UC Theatre

03/12 Santa Ana, CA – The Observatory

03/13 Los Angeles, CA – The Belasco

03/14 Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

03/15 Albuquerque, NM – Sunshine Theater

03/17 San Antonio, TX – Vibes Event Center

03/18 Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall

03/19 Dallas, TX – Amplified Live

03/21 St. Louis, MO – Red Flag

03/22 Louisville, KY – Mercury Ballroom

03/23 Birmingham, AL – Iron City

03/25 St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live

03/26 Ft. Lauderdale, FL – Revolution