Shadow Of Intent Premiere Animated Music Video For “Blood In The Sands Of Time”
Shadow Of Intent premiere a new music video for their track “Blood In The Sands Of Time”. Testament's Chuck Billy guests on that particular song off the band’s latest album “Elegy“.
Comment Shadow Of Intent:
“We are beyond excited to share this new claymation video for Blood in the Sands of Time. This is the band’s collective favorite song of the album and we can’t thank Shayne Minott enough for bringing this vision to life with his unique style.”
The band are presently out on the road with Cannibal Corpse, Whitechapel and Revocation:
02/25 Worcester, MA – The Palladium
02/26 Rochester, NY – Anthology
02/28 Detroit, MI – The Majestic
03/01 Chicago, IL – The Vic
03/02 Minneapolis, MN – Skyway Theater
03/04 Denver, CO – The Gothic
03/05 Salt Lake City, UT – Metro Music Hall
03/07 Seattle, WA – Showbox
03/08 Portland, OR – Hawthorne
03/10 Sacramento, CA – Ace Of Spades
03/11 Berkeley, CA – The UC Theatre
03/12 Santa Ana, CA – The Observatory
03/13 Los Angeles, CA – The Belasco
03/14 Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren
03/15 Albuquerque, NM – Sunshine Theater
03/17 San Antonio, TX – Vibes Event Center
03/18 Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall
03/19 Dallas, TX – Amplified Live
03/21 St. Louis, MO – Red Flag
03/22 Louisville, KY – Mercury Ballroom
03/23 Birmingham, AL – Iron City
03/25 St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live
03/26 Ft. Lauderdale, FL – Revolution
