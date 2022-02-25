Meshuggah Premiere Sci-Fi Themed Music Video For “The Abysmal Eye“
Band Photo: Meshuggah (?)
Meshuggah premiere their new music video for their current single, “The Abysmal Eye“. The group had Scott Hansen (Suicide Silence, Motionless In White) helm the production of the sci-fi themed clip. The single is the first one to arrive from Meshuggah‘s ninth studio album, “Immutable“, due out on April 01st.
