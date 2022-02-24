The Dark Alamorté Signs With Unique Leader; New Album "Lunacrium Thepsis" Due In May

Unique Leader has announced the signing of blackened-death metallers The Dark Alamorté. Their forthcoming album "Lunacrium Thepsis," a crushing mix of ambient death metal, fusing bleak and melancholic atmospherics with a dense wave of brutality, will be released on 20th May. The band have also revealed the new visualiser and first single from the LP, "Infernal Judgement."

On signing to Unique Leader The Dark Alamorté commented: "We'd like to express our thanks and elation to Unique Leader Records for uniting with us on this ambient crusade."

Commenting on the new single, the band added: "Infernal Judgment: 'Torturers of Great Mask Divine. From seed, to white ash. Where mercy walks, the embers follow.' The acceptance of vexation brings forth the ideal individual from within. An insight like no other enforces a realization of what must be done."