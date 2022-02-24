Metallica To Hold Two U.S. Stadium Shows In Buffalo And Pittsburgh

Band Photo: Metallica (?)

Metal icons Metallica has announced that they will be performing only two stadium shows in the United States this year. These will take place at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, NY, on August 11 and PNC Park, in Pittsburgh, PA, on August 14. Both shows will feature special guests Greta Van Fleet and Ice Nine Kills.

Metallica pre-sale tickets will be available to Legacy Fan Club members at 9 AM, ET and General Fan Club members at 11 AM, ET on Monday, February 28. All pre-sales will end Thursday, March 3 at 10 PM, ET. Tickets for Metallica at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, NY, and PNC Park in Pittsburgh, PA, go on sale to the general public on Friday, March 4 at 10 AM, ET at ticketmaster.com.

Get more info on both shows, including Fifth Member pre-sale details and Pittsburgh travel packages, here.