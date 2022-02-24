Brujeria Announces West Coast Tour Dates; Goatwhore To Support

Deathgrind supergroup Brujeria has announced that they will be embarking on a headlining run across the West Coast of the United States this Spring. Joining them on the trek will be New Orleans blackened thrash metal band Goatwhore and Tijuana's, Unidad Trauma.

The tour dates are as follows:

4/26/2022 Nile Theater - Mesa, AZ

4/27/2022 Launchpad - Albuquerque, NM

4/28/2022 Jake's - Lubbock, TX

4/29/2022 Scout Bar - Houston, TX

4/30/2022 Come And Take It Live - Austin, TX

5/01/2022 Trees - Dallas, TX

5/02/2022 The Rock Box - San Antonio, TX

5/04/2022 Rockhouse - El Paso, TX

5/05/2022 The Rock - Tucson, AZ

5/06/2022 Alex's Bar - Long Beach, CA

5/07/2022 Alex's Bar - Long Beach, CA

5/08/2022 1720 - Los Angeles, CA

5/10/2022 DNA Lounge - San Francisco, CA

5/11/2022 Goldfield Trading Post - Roseville, CA

5/12/2022 Strummer's - Fresno, CA

5/13/2022 Virginia Street Brewhouse - Reno, NV

5/14/2022 Oxnard PAC - Oxnard, CA

5/15/2022 Transplants Brewing - Palmdale, CA