Column

Unearthing the Metal Underground: Spain's Intolerance

Band Photo: Obituary (?)

While the disturbing sounds may be appealing to death metal fiends the world over, and it’s good to see the abundance of bands paying homage to the classic eighties and nineties era of death metal, the adoration has led to a noticeable over-saturation of the scene. Spain’s Intolerance, very intentionally, is not here to re-invent the wheel of death metal. But the Spaniards stand apart because of their straight-forward songwriting and jam-room feel. They’ve released a demo and a thoroughly enjoyable EP since their inception in 2015, and they’re finally about to unleash their debut full-length.

The Zaragoza-based band is set to release its first long player, “Dark Paths of Humanity,” on CD via Memento Mori on April 25. (Godz ov War will subsequently release the tape version on May 13, while the vinyl version will follow through Fucking Kill Records.) Intolerance essentially sound like they’re trying to bring Bolt Thrower back to life, but they are more than just a clone. Their appreciation for the likes of bands as varied as Asphyx, Morgoth, Entombed and Grave is clearly evident on “Dark Paths of Humanity.” The challenge for the band will be continuing to stay relevant and interesting without betraying its worship of timeless death metal. In any event, the band is fresh and exciting right now, and “Dark Paths of Humanity” is a memorable new death metal album.