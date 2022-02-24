Jinjer, 1914 And Other Ukrainian Musicians React To Russian Invasion

As you will no doubt be aware by now, the Russian army entered Ukraine at 6AM Moscow time this morning. While the world watches with horror and concern as this happens, a number of metal musicians in Ukraine have posted messages online updating fans regarding their health, status and condition. Ukraine's biggest metal exports Jinjer has posted the following message:

"Dear all, as we write this text, for the moment, each member of Jinjer and our families are safe and unhurt. We truly appreciate all our fans around the globe for caring, getting in touch and for all the sympathy and support for our band and more importantly our country.

"As you all know, early this morning on February 24th, Putin started the war against the sovereign and independent Ukraine ! Please know that in this time we really depend on you, our fans in every country- to support Ukraine and peace in our country however you can- especially our fans in Russia, you and your opinion matter the most at this time.

"NOTHING can justify the violence and death of innocents, and this is exactly what's happening in our country right now.

"Stop the war in Ukraine now!

Death/doom outfit 1914 has also provided an update (and typically, something of a history lesson with their statement:

"Do not support pro-Putin Russians - totalitarian imperialistic assholes!

Do not play gigs in Russia - they are the biggest terrorstate in the world!

Do not buy Russian stuff and do not use their products - your funds will support terrorist activities!

Do not support any Russian events, media, news and other bullshit!

Do not collaborate with those pro-Putin bastards!

"For anyone who needs a quick history lesson on when Ukraine started and when Russia started, please see below:

Kyiv (capital of Ukraine) - 482 AD

Kyivan Rus' (Ancient Ukraine) - 879 AD

Moscow (capital of Russia) - 1147 AD

Muscovy (Ancient Russia) - 1283 AD (as a vassal state for the Golden Horde)

"Fuck totalitarian regimes! Fuck Putin! Fuck war!"

Ukrainian singer Viktorie Surmøvá of symphonic metal band Surma added:

"My heart is broken

"Stay strong, Ukraine! Stay safe my Ukrainian friends."

Genre bending outfit Space Of Variations simply said:

"UKRAINE

"OUR LAND. OUR HOME. TOGETHER WE ARE STRONG!"

Elsewhere, Russian symphonic metal band Imperial Age has posted a message against the war, saying:

"We do not support any actions by anyone that lead to war - the suffering and death of innocent people.

"Over the history of this planet, wars have never solved any problems. Wars are the problem. These colossal resources could have been spent to greatly improve lives, not end or cripple them. As an international metal band with a global audience and friends worldwide - including Ukraine - we stand for peace, unity and freedom, everywhere and for everyone.

"The separation of people and countries breaks everything we live for. Our music has and always will be about bringing people together, not separating them.

Stop the war!

"-Aor, Jane, Anna, Paul, Max, Belf

Metal Underground sends our best wishes to the people of Ukraine and to the Russian people protesting against their President.