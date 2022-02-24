Depleted Uranium Unveils New Animated Video "Beta Particles"

Toronto’s Depleted Uranium recently unleashed their new album "Origins" on January 28th. The record is a fast, aggressive journey with existential lyrics delivered with full throttle vocals, coupled with technical melodies and harmonies that bring you to your bad place. It is meant to obliterate negative energy and make life a better place as everyone has something to scream for or about.

Earlier this month, the band unveiled the first half of their two-part animated video story with their track "Alpha Particles" and today they continue the storytelling with its second segment "Beta Particles".

The band adds:

"Lyrically, this song is about being socially marginalized. For whatever reason. It's about society's aim to "cure" those who are different. To assimilate or destroy vs accept, by any means necessary. Musically, it was born when we were starting to solidify in our song writing and the process was fairly quick. The big transition in the middle was due to our 4-track recorder eating the tape of the first demo recording and when we listened back, it made the song. Once Blair (2nd guitar) joined, it was the song which began highlighting the simplified dual guitar harmonies."