Nightrage Launches New Lyric Video "False Gods"
Band Photo: Nightrage (?)
Greek/Swedish melodic death metal stars, Nightrage, have released a lyric video for "False Gods," featured on their new album, Abyss Rising, available via Despotz Records. You can check it out below.
An album that is the band's vision of mankind living in its own hell - a hell it has created through the destruction of the planet. Inspired in part by Dante's Inferno, the album explores man’s continual destruction of the world we live in until the abyss opens up to consume all before it.
