Wolf Posts "Shadowland" Music Video Online
Hardly any band like WOLF are such a diamond mine for traditional and excellent heavy metal. With their new title-track single 'Shadowland', a hymn to all metal fans is revealed. Swinging guitars, pounding bass and drums, topped with an incredibly catchy vocal melody that reminds of Ozzy Osbourne's early career.
Their 9th studio effort entitled "Shadowland" will be released through Century Media on April 1st, 2022!
The song can also be streamed on all major streaming platforms from today on. You can check it out below.
Niklas Stalvind (vocals / guitar) says:
"Thank you all for giving ’Dust‘ such a warm welcome! We hope you will like the new song ’Shadowland‘ as well and give it many spins. A bit darker perhaps, and a bit more mysterious, showing another side of our new album. Nevertheless, 100% Wolf metal. Enjoy!"
