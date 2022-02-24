Misfire Releases New Music Video "Red Flag"
Chicago-based thrash trio Misfire have unveiled their latest video and single, "Red Flag." Premiered via Metal Injection, the track comes from the band’s pulverising "Sympathy For The Ignorant" debut full-length, set for release on 1st April on their new label home of MNRK Heavy. You can check it out below.
Comments the band of new single 'Red Flag', “This song is the result of a series of incredibly challenging situations we have been in throughout our lives. This was one of the first songs written for Misfire and we are stoked to share it with you all! Raise your red flag!"
