Crowbar Shares New Music Video "Bleeding From Every Hole"

Band Photo: Crowbar (?)

Next week, New Orleans, Louisiana sludge metal trailblazers Crowbar will drop their long-awaited new full-length, "Zero And Below" via MNRK Heavy. In advance of the record’s release, today the band unleashes a video for "Bleeding From Every Hole." You can check it out below.

Notes Windstein, "I really love this track. It’s kind of strange that it was written before the Covid epidemic because the song is basically what so many people went through in a metaphorical way during the shutdowns, loss of work, and social life. Things seemed so bad that no matter which way you turned it was the wrong direction. I wanted to express that there are people that feel that things are hopeless… but they do get better in the end. Your inner strength is there. It needs to be let out. I hope everyone enjoys the song. It is really one of my favorites."