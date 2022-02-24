Crowbar Shares New Music Video "Bleeding From Every Hole"
Band Photo: Crowbar (?)
Next week, New Orleans, Louisiana sludge metal trailblazers Crowbar will drop their long-awaited new full-length, "Zero And Below" via MNRK Heavy. In advance of the record’s release, today the band unleashes a video for "Bleeding From Every Hole." You can check it out below.
Notes Windstein, "I really love this track. It’s kind of strange that it was written before the Covid epidemic because the song is basically what so many people went through in a metaphorical way during the shutdowns, loss of work, and social life. Things seemed so bad that no matter which way you turned it was the wrong direction. I wanted to express that there are people that feel that things are hopeless… but they do get better in the end. Your inner strength is there. It needs to be let out. I hope everyone enjoys the song. It is really one of my favorites."
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
0 Comments on "Crowbar Shares New Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.