Destruction Posts New Music Video "No Faith In Humanity" Online
German thrash metal icons Destruction celebrate their 40th anniversary with their hard-hitting new full-length, "Diabolical," out April 8, 2022 via Napalm Records! Today, the relentless legends reveal their new single, "No Faith In Humanity", raging uncompromisingly with non-stop headbanging action! As one of the most legendary existing German thrash metal bands, Destruction grace the wall of fame with greats like Kreator, Sodom and Tankard - still going strong after four decades of Thrash Metal! Prepare for neck breaking energy!
Destruction singer/bassist Schmier about the new video:
"This back-to-the-roots dystopic crusher drops an in-your-face message: only solidarity is the key for the survival of our kind!
"The sonic performance delivers extreme riffs, pounding drums and a shredding solo-part that shows that Destruction, more than ever, stands for brutal guitars, vociferous vocals, quick as lightning drums and acoustical mayhem! We hope you enjoy it!"
