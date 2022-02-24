Headline News

Thou Art Lord, Featuring Members Of Rotting Christ And Necromantia Returning For New Album

Band Photo: Rotting Christ (?)

Thou Art Lord, the supergroup spearheaded by Greek black metal legends Sakis Tolis (Rotting Christ) and The Magus (Necromantia,) has confirmed that they have reunited to begin work on a new album. This will be their sixth studio album and their first since 2013's, "The Regal Pulse Of Lucifer." More details regarding the album will be revealed as soon as they become available.

In recent years, Metal Underground has asked both musicians about the status of Thou Art Lord in interviews, with both seeming keen on a return. You can watch both interviews below.