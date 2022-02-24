Akimbria Premiere New Single & Lyric Video "Aporophobia"

Pittsburgh-based deathcore trio Akimbria premiere their new single and lyric video “Aporophobia”, streaming via YouTube for you below.

Line-up:

Joey Phillips - Guitar & Vocals

Jaden Barley - Bass

Owen Clark - Lead Guitar

Credits:

All music created and recorded by Akimbria.

Mixed/Mastered/Re-amped by Simone Pietroforte of Divergent Studios.