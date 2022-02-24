Hellbore Premiere New Song "All Men Are Created Evil" From Upcoming New Album "Panopticon"

Tech death duo Hellbore premiere a new song entitled “All Men Are Created Evil”, taken from their upcoming new album "Panopticon", which will be out in stores March 18th via Bandcamp.

Check out now "All Men Are Created Evil" streaming via YouTube for you below.

Comment the band:

“”All Men Are Created Evil” is probably the most technical song on the album. It was the first one to be written and was one of the most challenging ones to get sounding right due to all the different things going on instrumentally. The track has a couple of reprieves but is pretty much all guns blazing for four minutes, closing with a mid-tempo groovy outro.”