Beyond the Structure Premiere New Song & Music Video “Worms of Consumption" From Upcoming New Album "Scrutiny"
Estonian death metal band Beyond the Structure premiere a new song and music video named “Worms of Consumption”, taken from their upcoming new album "Scrutiny". The record is set for release on April 28th by Vicious Instinct Records.
Scrutiny was recorded at Walter Productions Studios in Tallinn, Estonia by Are Kangus and mixed by Igor Ovcharenko in Samara, Russia. The mastering was done by multi-instrumentalist and producer Colin Marston at the Thousand Caves Recording Studios in Queens, New York.
Beyond the Structure are:
Edgar Balabanov – Vocals
Artjom Balakshin – Guitars
Yaroslav Luzin – Bass
Simo Atso – Drums
