Limbs Premiere New Single & Music Video “Spirit Breaker”
Floridia-based post-hardcore band Limbs premiere a new official music video for their new track “Spirit Breaker“.
Explains frontman Austin McAuley:
“These words are a look inward to the personal loss I can’t seem to escape. From grandparents, my father, friends and even pets, it’s a looming feeling that I can’t shake off. I’m always worried about what’s going to come next and it fuels my anxiety to an uncontrollable degree. After losing so much in such a short time, I have times mentally, where I become numb to the thought of losing someone or something else.
The song follows our last conversation before his death, shifting between my friend’s dialogue and my own feelings of being unable to rescue him from his addiction. The narrative reaches a breaking point when I reflect on his passing, overwhelmed with guilt by feeling like I could have done more to save him.
Ultimately, it provides a moment of clarity for me, showing that nothing in this life is permanent and we can only do so much to help the ones we love. In the end, we become powerless to a situation where the other person doesn’t even want to save themselves.”
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Malevolence Reveals New Album Details
- Next Article:
Haunted Shores (Periphery) Premiere New Single
0 Comments on "Limbs Premiere New Single & Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.