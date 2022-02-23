Deadwood Premiere New Single & Lyric Video "Colossus"

Montreal, Canada-based death metal/deathcore outfit Deadwood premiere a new song and lyric video titled “Colossus”, streaming via YouTube for you below.

Line-up:

Derek Heynekamp - Vocals

Fred Element - Guitar

Sebastien Belanger - Guitar

Sam Matte - Bass

Max Philosophal - Drums

Credits:

Mixed and Mastered by Fred Element at EMNT Studio December 2021

Video by i.mik.design