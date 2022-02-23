Deadwood Premiere New Single & Lyric Video "Colossus"
Montreal, Canada-based death metal/deathcore outfit Deadwood premiere a new song and lyric video titled “Colossus”, streaming via YouTube for you below.
Line-up:
Derek Heynekamp - Vocals
Fred Element - Guitar
Sebastien Belanger - Guitar
Sam Matte - Bass
Max Philosophal - Drums
Credits:
Mixed and Mastered by Fred Element at EMNT Studio December 2021
Video by i.mik.design
