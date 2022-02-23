Former Darkest Hour Guitarist Carrigan Launches New Band New Band With Ex-Revocation & Ex-Dead To Fall Drummers

Band Photo: Revocation (?)

Ex-Darkest Hour guitarist Michael "Lonestar" Carrigan has launched a new group named Goldilush. Carrigan is joined by drummers Phil Dubois (Trillionaire, ex-Revocation), Timothy Java (ex-Dead To Fall), and Doug Adams, as well as guitarist and vocalist Chris Goodwin, guitarist Paul Seymore, and bassist Kenny Gardner.

Today they premiere a first single called "Rattle" taken from their upcoming release "Fragile Zombies", due out on April 30th, 2022.

Tells Carrigan:

"For the past few years, I've been slowly and diligently working with a few friends on some new music. We bonded over our love of tunes with loud hooks, heavy distortion, & bad attitudes. While the outside world plunged further into chaos and uncertainty, we honed & harnessed that negative energy and transformed it into 14 crushingly catchy jammers. Every week we will be releasing a new song until our album-Fragile Zombies-is released on April 30.

"I wanna thank Kenny Gardner for all his hard work, dedication, and good vibes. You are one hell of a producer and an all around awesome dude!! You made this the most fun recording experience I've ever had, and IMO this is the best sounding album I've ever been a part of. Thank you to Timothy Java, Phil Dubois, and Doug Adams for lending their incredible drumming skills and breathing life into these songs! Chris Goodwin – Thank you for sharing the mic with me. We've been buds for almost 20 years, and we're finally putting out some music together! Your knack for notes is truly a gift to the world!"