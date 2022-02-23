Alunah Premiere New Song "The Earth Spins" - Crowbar Bassist Shane Wesley Guests On Guitar

Band Photo: Crowbar (?)

Doom/sludge outfit Alunah premiere their new advance track "The Earth Spins" featuring Crowbar bassist Shane Wesley on guitar. The song is is off the upcoming album "Strange Machine", due out on April 15th, 2022 via Heavy Psych Sounds.

Explain the band:

"The track is much more somber and serious than our first single. 'The Earth Spins' is full of depth and feeling, shifting in emotions constantly, written as one of the most personal songs that Siân has done to date. Exposing vulnerable lyrical content she’s has decided to share with everyone. A song full of many unanswered questions that no one will truly ever be able to give clarity on, such is life!

"Shane's guitar on this track created so many extra layers, his technique creates a heart to the piece, while Matt's guitar is the soul. Together their harmonies and individual melodies work seamlessly together over the steady and dark rhythm of the bass and drums. So our advice would be to pour yourself a glass of red wine, turn the lights down low and prepare yourself for when you listen to 'The Earth Spins'."