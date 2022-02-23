Suntold Premiere New Song "The Hill" From Upcoming Debut Album "World Torn Asunder"

Belgian black metal band Suntold premiere a new song entitled “The Hill”, taken from their upcoming debut album "World Torn Asunder", which is set for release on April 22nd.

Check out now "The Hill" streaming via YouTube for you below.

Suntold are:

Vocalist- Dakota Rivera (Inanimate Prognosis, Hellthorne)

Guitar/Mixing/Mastering- Cedric Hannecart (Human Vivisection, Sadistic Defilement, etc.)

Drums- Stijn Kelchtermans